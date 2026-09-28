LJP (Ram Vilas) to Contest 2027 UP Assembly Polls; Chirag Paswan Targets All 403 Seats

Prayagraj: In a major political move ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan announced on Sunday that his party will enter the electoral fray in India’s most populous state.

Speaking at a youth outreach event in Prayagraj, Paswan confirmed that the party has already initiated preparations and plans to field candidates across all 403 assembly constituencies.

Expanding the Footprint Beyond Bihar

The decision marks a significant milestone in LJP (Ram Vilas)'s expansion strategy outside its core base in Bihar and neighbouring Jharkhand. Across major cities in Uttar Pradesh, from Lucknow to Ayodhya, large promotional posters featuring Chirag Paswan have begun appearing, signalling the party's intent to build a strong organisational structure across the state.

While major state players including the BJP, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Congress are intensifying their election machinery, Paswan made it clear that the LJP (RV) intends to stand on its own and shape UP's electoral dynamics. "There is no doubt that Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is going to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2027," Paswan stated during his address.

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Youth Outreach at 'Youth Bole Toh'

Paswan arrived at the "Youth Bole Toh" program in Prayagraj in casual attire, jeans and a T-shirt, with young voters. During the interaction, he addressed key challenges about education, employment, skill acquisition, and direct political participation.

Emphasising personal choice and skill development, Paswan encouraged students to pursue careers aligned with their individual passions rather than giving in to family pressure to take up conventional professions like civil services or medicine. He also highlighted the Startup India initiative and urged youth to step into politics to help build a "dream Uttar Pradesh".

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Key Demands: National Youth Commission & Student Welfare

Drawing from his party's policy advocacy in Bihar, Paswan outlined several major initiatives focused on youth welfare and governance:

1. National Youth Commission: Citing the successful establishment of a Youth Commission in Bihar, Paswan advocated for setting up a similar commission at the national level to address issues affecting the country's largest demographic.

2. Dedicated Youth Portal: Plans were announced to launch a dedicated digital platform where young individuals can highlight grievances and track resolution efforts directly.

3. Hostel Monitoring & Safety: Raising concerns about private hostels housing outstation students, Paswan called for strict government oversight to guarantee basic standards for food, drinking water, and electricity.