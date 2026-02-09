'Locked SUV, Pungent Smell, Missing Bike': The Peeragarhi Triple Death Mystery Deepens

New Delhi: Delhi Police are investigating a tragic case after three people, including a woman, were found dead inside a locked SUV parked on the Peeragarhi flyover in West Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

While the initial investigation suggests suicide, authorities are examining all possible angles, including foul play and poisoning.

The deceased have been identified as Randhir Singh (76), the owner of the vehicle, Shiv Naresh Singh (47), and Laxmi Devi (40).

Both men were residents of Baprola village and had been business partners in the real estate sector for nearly six years. Laxmi, a resident of Jahangirpuri, reportedly worked as a caregiver.

Discovery and Investigation

The incident came to light around 3:50 PM when a passerby alerted the police about three individuals lying unresponsive inside a white SUV parked in a service lane near the Peeragarhi flyover.

Upon forcing the vehicle open, police found Randhir in the driver's seat, while Shiv Naresh and Laxmi were in the rear.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sachin Sharma, "We received a call around 4 pm about a car with three bodies, none of whom were responding. It doesn't seem that something forceful happened. We are still investigating."

The preliminary investigations suggested that the case may be a suicide, with no visible signs of injury on the bodies.

"The bodies were found inside the car with the doors closed. There were no signs of a struggle at the spot, no visible external injuries on any of the bodies, and all valuables, including mobile phones and personal belongings, were found intact inside the vehicle," a police officer said.

A strong smell, possibly a poisonous substance, was detected inside the car. Forensic experts recovered a soft drink bottle, which has been sent for testing to determine if it was laced with toxins.

Close Ties and Missing Clues

The investigation has discovered complex personal and professional links between the three. Shiv Naresh and Randhir shared a long-standing business relationship, primarily dealing in real estate and rental income.

Sources indicate that Laxmi and Shiv Naresh were quite "close," and the three had reportedly been seen together before the incident.

Interestingly, several personal items belonging to Shiv Naresh, including his helmet and tracksuit, were found on the back seat of the car.

However, his motorcycle, which he usually used for travel, remains missing, adding a layer of mystery to how he arrived at the location.

No Signs of Struggle

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma noted that there were no visible external injuries on the bodies or signs of a struggle within the vehicle.

All valuables, including mobile phones, cash, and Laxmi's jewellery, were found intact, largely ruling out robbery as a motive.

"It doesn't seem that something forceful happened," DCP Sharma stated. "We are checking call detail records (CDR) and CCTV footage to reconstruct the timeline."

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.