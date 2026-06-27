Lohagad Fort Murder Case: Siya Goyal's Brother Tells Police, ‘If We Had Known, We Would Have Found a Solution’

Pune police questioned Sahil Goyal, brother of murder accused Siya Goyal, for nearly ten hours on Friday as part of the ongoing investigation into the killing of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort.

According to officials from the Lonavala rural police station, Sahil was called in for questioning in the morning and was allowed to leave only late in the evening. Police said he was asked about his sister's relationship with Chetan Chaudhary, the co-accused in the case who is also Siya's alleged lover.

“Why would the family object to Chetan? He is from the same community, comes from a business background, and is equally well‑off as ours,” he told the investigators.

During the questioning, Sahil reportedly told police that the family had no idea about Siya and Chetan's relationship. He said that if they had known, the family would have tried to find a way to resolve the situation, possibly even by considering a different match, rather than letting things reach this point.

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How the Case Began

Ketan Agarwal, a 26-year-old businessman, was killed on June 18 after allegedly being pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Maval taluka, Pune. He was engaged to be married to Siya Goyal, and the wedding had been planned for November this year.

What initially looked like an accidental death turned into a murder investigation after Ketan's family raised suspicions. Police later found that Siya and Chetan Chaudhary had allegedly planned the murder together.

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Investigators say the connection between Siya and Chetan can be traced back to Pune's Market Yard area, where both families ran businesses close to each other. Chetan's family owned a shop called Dhanashree Sales, while Siya's father ran a wholesale dry fruit and spice business called B.G. Goyal & Company, located roughly 100 metres away. Siya had also started a small bakery business nearby with her father's help, which is reportedly how she and Chetan first came into contact.

Police say the two later reconnected through a common link: Chetan used to play cricket alongside Sahil, Siya's brother, and Siya would sometimes accompany her brother to these matches. The two reportedly met again at a gathering in late 2025 and grew close from there. Over the following months, police say, Siya and Chetan were in constant contact, exchanging thousands of phone calls.

What Happened on the Day of the Murder

Police investigations show that on June 18, the day of the murder, Chetan arrived at his shop as usual. He then left for Lohagad on his bike. Investigators noted that he left his own phone behind at the shop and instead carried his employee's phone, which police believe may have been done to avoid drawing suspicion.

A neighbouring shopkeeper told reporters that Chetan often visited the area to buy spices and that his interactions there were always business-related, adding that nothing ever suggested the relationship would end this way.

Police have said that both Siya and Chetan initially gave conflicting accounts during questioning but eventually admitted their roles in the case after their statements did not hold up under investigation.

The Family's Reaction

Ketan's family has said they were unaware of Siya's relationship with Chetan and feel that important details about her life were kept hidden from them. They have asked for the case to be investigated thoroughly and have sought strict action against those found responsible.

Siya's parents have also recorded their statements with the police as part of the investigation.

What Siya's Lawyer Says

Speaking on the case, Siya's advocate, Aashutosh Shrivastav, said that whatever a person tells the police while in custody cannot automatically be treated as evidence in court. He added that an accused person cannot be forced to testify against themselves and pointed out that, so far, there is no eyewitness in the case.

The lawyer said he understands and sympathises with the victim's family, but added that guilt should be established through a proper trial. He said his client is cooperating with the investigation and has been sharing information that police need. He also mentioned that Siya's family is going through a difficult time, noting that her father is currently in the hospital.

The case continues to be investigated, with the Maharashtra government having approved a fast-track court for the trial.