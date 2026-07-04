Another Tragedy Strikes Ketan Agarwal's Family: Lohagad Fort Murder Victim's Grandfather Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Without Seeing Justice

Pune: Lohagad Fort murder victim Ketan Agarwal's grandfather Devichand Agarwal passed away on Saturday after suffering cardiac arrest. This comes just days after the 71-year-old had participated in a candle march, seeking death penalty for those who killed his grandson. However, he passed away without seeing justice for his grandson.

Ketan, who was just 26 years old, was allegedly killed by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, who are accused of pushing him from the Lohagad Fort in Pune, Maharashtra, on June 18.

Grandfather Broke Down While Demanding Justice

On June 27, Devichand Agarwal joined a candle march held at his housing society despite being unwell.

He demanded for justice and broke down into tears as he stated that the people who his family knew for so many years are the ones who betrayed them. “Siya and Chetan, should be awarded capital punishment,” he had demanded as he fought back tears.

Advertisement

Murder Months After ‘Perfect’ Engagement

Siya Goyal with her fiancé Ketan Agarwal

Siya Goyal got engaged to relator Ketan Agarwal in February in a seemingly perfect ceremony. They were scheduled to tie the knots at a grand wedding in Rajasthan in November.

Several videos have surfaced on social media, capturing what appeared to be a blissful and picture-perfect romance between Siya and Ketan before their planned marriage.

Advertisement

However, Siya was in love with another man, Chetan. According to the police, Siya allegedly wanted to end her engagement with Agarwal but feared family opposition.

Hence, Siya and Chetan allegedly hatched a plan to murder Ketan.

On the pretext of celebrating her birthday, Siya took her fiancé to the Lohagad Fort, from where he was pushed into a nearly 400-foot gorge.

‘You Left Me…’: The Cover-Up

Siya pens ‘emotional’ note after fiancé Ketan Agarwal's death

Following the horrific murder, Siya maintained that Ketan had accidentally fallen to his death.

Posing innocent, the alleged murderess wrote a seemingly heartfelt and emotional post on Instagram after killing her fiancé in cold-blood.

Her post read, “You left me on my birthday. You left when we were so close to getting married. I still can’t understand why you did this to me. I had dreams, questions I’ll never get answers to. Why did you leave me when I loved you so much? Rest in peace🤍😭😭😭😭”

The Revelation

Ketan Agarwal | Image: LinkedIn

Siya and Chetan's plot was laid bare after inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions.

Police said, “On June 18, 2026, an engaged couple, Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal, visited Lohagad Fort. Siya Goyal called to report that Ketan Agarwal had slipped and fallen from the fort, resulting in his death...Subsequent inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions; it seemed unlikely for such an accident to occur spontaneously, especially given that Ketan was an experienced trekker.”

Thereafter, Ketan's family expressed doubts, and a formal complaint was lodged based on these suspicions. “Through confidential sources, witness statements, and technical evidence, it was revealed that Siya Goyal had a friend named Chetan Chaudhary. The two had known each other for about a year. They conspired to execute this plan; at Lohagad Fort, they pushed Ketan Agarwal, causing him to fall to his death," police added.

‘The Siya Point’

Ketan Agarwal; Lohagad Fort

The point at the Lohagad Fort from where Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed by Siya is being called ‘The Siya Point’ by several social media users. Meanwhile, many have objected to this unofficial name of the hill fort which is apparently attracting visitors for the wrong reasons.

The Lohagad Fort has rich history and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Siya Shows Middle Finger To Media