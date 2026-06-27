Lohagad Murder Probe: Video of Accused Chetan and Siya at Local Cricket Tournament Surfaces

A video showing Chetan and Siya together at a local cricket match has surfaced, providing investigators with the first public footage of the two together as the police continue to look into their relationship.

The video was captured during the Market Yard Friends Cricket League (MFCL) tournament. In the footage, the two are seen sitting close together watching the game, with Chetan's arm around Siya as she cheers for the match.

How They Met

According to acquaintances, the two first met through Siya’s brother, Sahil. Sahil and Chetan regularly played cricket together, and Siya would frequently visit the sports ground to watch the matches. Over time, these visits led to her growing closer to Chetan.

Family Denies Knowledge of Relationship

Despite the interaction captured in the video, Siya's family has stated that they had no knowledge of a romantic relationship between the two. The match was reportedly attended by several family members and neighbors from their community, but relatives maintain that they were unaware of anything beyond a casual acquaintance at the time.

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Pune Murder Case

Chetan Chaudhary and Siya Goyal were recently arrested by the Pune Rural Police for the murder of Siya’s fiancé, 25-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal. Agarwal died on June 18 after falling into a deep gorge at Lohagad Fort during what was initially reported by Siya as a trekking accident. Subsequent police questioning and CCTV analysis later revealed a premeditated conspiracy, with authorities alleging that Siya and Chetan planned the murder to prevent the upcoming wedding, which was scheduled for November in Udaipur.