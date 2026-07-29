Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill With Harsher Penalties

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, introducing stringent measures aimed at curbing organised malpractice and leakage of examination papers across the country.

The legislation strengthens previous provisions by substantially increasing both financial penalties and imprisonment terms for those involved in paper leaks and related malpractices. According to details shared in the House, the fine for organised crime has been hiked tenfold--from ₹1 crore to ₹10 crore--while the punishment has been enhanced from 5-7 years to 7-10 years of imprisonment.

Entities found guilty under the new law will now face an extended debarment period of up to 8 years, up from the earlier 4 years. Additionally, the penalty for individuals or groups involved in malpractice has been raised from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore.

The Bill is seen as a firm response by the government to repeated instances of question paper leaks that have disrupted competitive examinations and affected the future of lakhs of students in recent years. Proponents argue that the enhanced deterrents will discourage both individuals and organised syndicates from engaging in such activities.

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