Updated 6 September 2026 at 17:54 IST London-Bound Virgin Atlantic Flight Carrying 270 Passengers Returns To Bengaluru After Technical Snag The flight departed KIAB at approximately 8:20 a.m. but encountered the glitch soon after takeoff, as per reports. The crew then reportedly kept the plane circling in the vicinity of Tumakuru for over 30 minutes before deciding to head back to Bengaluru.