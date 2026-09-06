London-Bound Virgin Atlantic Flight Carrying 270 Passengers Returns To Bengaluru After Technical Snag
The flight departed KIAB at approximately 8:20 a.m. but encountered the glitch soon after takeoff, as per reports. The crew then reportedly kept the plane circling in the vicinity of Tumakuru for over 30 minutes before deciding to head back to Bengaluru.
- India News
- 1 min read
Bengaluru: A Virgin Atlantic aircraft bound for London, carrying 270 passengers, was compelled to return to Kempegowda International Airport (KIAB) on Sunday morning following a technical problem that emerged shortly after departure, according to reports.
The flight departed KIAB at approximately 8:20 a.m. but encountered the glitch soon after takeoff, as per reports. The crew then reportedly kept the plane circling in the vicinity of Tumakuru for over 30 minutes before deciding to head back to Bengaluru.
Reports said that Airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) sources stated that the aircraft executed an emergency landing at KIAB purely as a precautionary measure and all passengers on board remained safe throughout the incident.
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Further details awaited.
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