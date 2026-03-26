London High Court Rejects Nirav Modi’s Request To Re-Open Petition Against His Extradition To India | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a significant development in the high-profile bank fraud case, the High Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division in London has rejected fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s petition to reopen proceedings against his extradition to India.

The decision comes as a major boost to Indian investigative agencies, particularly the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has been pursuing his extradition since 2018 in connection with the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.

Court Finds No “Exceptional Circumstances”

The UK High Court ruled that Modi’s arguments were not strong enough to justify reopening the case. It observed that such petitions can only be entertained under “exceptional circumstances,” which were not met in this instance.

Modi had sought to reopen the proceedings citing the “Bhandari judgment” and raised concerns over potential ill-treatment and prison conditions in India. However, the court held that these claims did not alter earlier rulings that had already cleared the way for his extradition.

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India’s Case Strengthened by CBI Efforts

The case was strongly contested by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service, supported by a dedicated CBI team. Investigating officers from India travelled to London to assist in the proceedings, helping counter Modi’s legal challenge effectively.

According to the CBI, the court’s ruling underscores the strength of India’s assurances regarding Modi’s treatment upon return, which had previously been accepted by UK courts.

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Long-Running Extradition Battle

Nirav Modi, arrested in the UK in March 2019, has remained in custody since. His extradition had already been approved by lower courts, and multiple appeals against the decision were dismissed over the years.

While a temporary legal hurdle delayed the process, it was cleared in August 2025, further paving the way for his return to India.

Massive Banking Fraud Case

Modi is accused of orchestrating a massive fraud involving over Rs 13,000 crore at Punjab National Bank, although the CBI case specifically pertains to a fraud of Rs 6,498.20 crore.

He has been declared a fugitive economic offender and is wanted in India to stand trial for alleged financial wrongdoing that shook the country’s banking sector.

With the High Court rejecting his latest plea, Modi’s legal options in the UK appear to be narrowing. The ruling brings India a step closer to securing his extradition after a prolonged legal battle spanning several years. ANI Inputs