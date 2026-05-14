Long Wait Over: Kerala's New CM Will Finally Be Sworn-In On May 18 As Congress Settles For VD Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam's Chief Minister designate, senior Congress leader V.D. Satheesan is all set to take oath on May 18, reports indicated. The development comes after the Congress high command was finally able to pick its footsoldier for the top job in the state on Thursday morning, after a series of meetings in Delhi that lasted for days.

Satheesan was unanimously elected as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader on Thursday, soon after receiving support from Delhi. The resolution was moved by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph and supported by senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan during a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. Reports also indicate that senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala sent a letter of support for Satheesan, as he was not present in the meeting.

It has been learnt that Satheesan, along with senior Congress leaders Sunny Joseph and AICC Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi, met Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan on Thursday, soon after being appointed as the Kerala CLP leader.

'No. 1 State In India'

Earlier, speaking exclusively to Republic TV, VD Satheesan, a six-time MLA from Paravur in Keralam's Ernakulam district and former Leader of Opposition, expressed strong confidence in delivering on the people's mandate.

Advertisement

"We will create a new era for Kerala," he said, emphasizing a people-centric approach to address long-standing issues like governance, corruption, and economic opportunities, adding, “We will make Kerala the number one state in India.”

"We are going through a vulnerable situation. Our fiscal situation is very pathetic...But we have a future plan. We have dream projects like coastal shipping, aviation projects, projects in the agriculture sector. We have an innovative approach. We will offer good governance to the people of Kerala without corruption," he added.

Advertisement

Grassroots Leader Over Delhi Remote Control

The decision to go with Satheesan over Rahul Gandhi's apparent favourite KC Vengopal for the top job in Keralam is being viewed as a major win for the local cadre and regional leaders, who had strongly pushed for Satheesan’s elevation.