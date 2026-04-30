'Loud' DJ Music At Wedding Causes Death Of 140 Chickens? Mysterious Deaths Lead To Police Complaint In UP

Sultanpur: The owner of a poultry farm has lodged a police complaint, alleging that the extremely loud music coming from a DJ system played during a wedding procession at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district caused the death of his 140 chickens.

According to reports, the incident occurred on the night of April 25 when a wedding procession passed near a poultry farm owned by Sabir Ali. The baraat had reportedly arrived from Ram Bhadra Purva village in the Kudwar area for the wedding of a local resident’s daughter.

The procession allegedly featured a high-volume DJ system that played loud music as it moved through the village.

‘Chickens Got Frightened, Died’

Sabir Ali claimed that the DJ vehicle passed directly in front of his poultry farm. According to his complaint, the sudden high-decibel sound created panic among the birds, causing chaos inside the farm. He alleged that many chickens became severely stressed and died shortly afterward. The farm owner reportedly said that the noise was so intense that the birds “got frightened and died”.

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DJ Booked

Following the complaint, police registered a case against the DJ operator, identified as Kavi Yadav from Parsipur village. A case has been registered against him under Section 270 (public nuisance) and Section 325 (mischief of intentionally killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering any animal useless) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Exact Cause of Death Not Confirmed

Officials are examining whether the DJ system exceeded the permissible noise limits and whether any rules related to noise pollution were violated during the procession. Authorities are also recording statements from witnesses and people associated with the wedding ‘baraat’.

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Police officials have clarified that the exact cause of the chickens’ deaths has not yet been officially confirmed.