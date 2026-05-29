Love In The Wild? 2 Female Elephants 'Elope' At Night From Corbett Camp With Wild Herd During Mating Season

Uttarakhand: Two female elephants from the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand mysteriously disappeared from their patrolling duty during night time. It is believed that the domesticated elephants 'eloped' with a wild herd of elephants during. The unusual incident is being attributed to the mating season of elephants.

Forest officials launched a search operation for the elephants, named Kapila and Tunga. After two days, the officials breathed a sigh of relief when the missing mammals were found safely.

Officials said that Kapila and Tunga are domesticated and trained and were used by the forest department for rescue operations, patrolling and other works. They have been part of Corbett's security system since 2016.

Reacting to the news of their elopement, a netizen said, “They found their soul mate", while another said, “Okay now this problem is not limited to humans anymore.”

Advertisement

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported. In 2007, a lonely wild elephant raided a circus stable in West Bengal, freed a female elephant named Savitri and took her along with him during mating season. City-bread Savitri was four years older than the wild male elephant.

Notably, Savitri was worth Rs 4 lakh and her elopement left Olympic Circus' manager grieving. An official of the circus said, “The elephant show has been cancelled because another female jumbo, Gayatri, is pining for Savitri, her mater. She has stopped eating."

Advertisement