  • 'Low Grades Create Tense Environment': PM Modi Asks Students To Remain Stress-Free During Exams in Pariksha Pe Charcha

Published 12:05 IST, February 10th 2025

'Low Grades Create Tense Environment': PM Modi Asks Students To Remain Stress-Free During Exams in Pariksha Pe Charcha

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised students to remain stress-free during the exams as low grades cause a tense environment.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Remain Stress-Free during Exams: PM Modi During Pariksha Pe Charcha
Remain Stress-Free during Exams: PM Modi During Pariksha Pe Charcha | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students in New Delhi's Sunder Nursery as part of the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025; PM Modi discussed several things with the students, ranging from meditation techniques, tips to be true leaders to importance of being in stress-free environments.

'Low Grades Create Tense Environment': PM Asks Students To Remain Stress-Free During Exams

Updated 12:34 IST, February 10th 2025

Narendra Modi