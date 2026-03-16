LPG Carriers Shivalik, Nanda Devi Clear Hormuz; 22 Indian-Flagged Vessels With 611 Seafarers Still in Gulf

New Delhi: Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are headed to Indian ports even as 22 Indian-flagged vessels carrying 611 Indian seafarers remain west of the strait in the Persian Gulf, the government said on Monday amid continuing tensions in West Asia.

Officials said the LPG carrier Shivalik, sailing from the Persian Gulf, has crossed the strait and is expected to reach Mundra Port in Gujarat around 5 pm on Monday. Port authorities have made advance arrangements, including documentation clearance and priority berthing to ensure there is no delay in unloading the cargo.

According to officials, about 20,000 metric tonnes of LPG will be discharged at Mundra port, while the remaining cargo from the vessel will be unloaded at New Mangalore Port in Karnataka.

Port sources said two to three tug boats have already been dispatched to tow the vessel towards the dock at Mundra to facilitate its berthing and cargo discharge.

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The vessel is being commanded by Captain Sukhjit Singh, along with 27 crew members, all of whom are safe.

Another LPG carrier, Nanda Devi, which also crossed the Strait of Hormuz, is expected to reach the Gujarat coast on Tuesday and may dock at Vadinar Port in Jamnagar district, officials said.

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Providing an update on maritime operations, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said authorities are maintaining constant contact with Indian vessels operating in the region.

“All Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf area are safe. No incident has been reported in the last 24 hours and we are keeping a continuous watch on the situation. We are in touch with each vessel and its crew,” he said.

Apart from the LPG carriers, the Indian-flagged tanker Jag Laadki, which sailed from the United Arab Emirates on March 14 carrying about 81,000 tonnes of Murban crude oil, is also safely en route to India and is expected to arrive at Mundra port on Tuesday.

Indians moving out of Iran

Meanwhile, India has stepped up efforts to assist its nationals in Iran amid escalating tensions in the region.

According to Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, 550 Indian nationals have crossed the land border into Armenia, while 90 Indians have reached Azerbaijan.

“A large number of them are pilgrims who had travelled to Iran,” Jaiswal said, adding that some have already returned to India while others are expected to return in the coming days.

Indian students in Tehran have also been relocated to safer cities outside the capital as a precautionary measure. Officials said the Indian embassy in Tehran remains fully operational and is coordinating assistance on the ground.

Flights and regional situation

Authorities said flights from the UAE to India are gradually resuming, while services from Saudi Arabia remain operational. However, Kuwait airspace continues to remain closed, though special non-commercial flights are expected to begin shortly.

The government also confirmed that two Indian nationals have died in Oman and arrangements are being made to bring their mortal remains back to India.