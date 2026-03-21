Caught On Cam: LPG Cylinder Stolen From Home In Bengaluru Amid Supply Crisis

Bengaluru: As residents across Karnataka celebrated the Hindu New Year, Ugadi, a theft of domestic LPG cylinders has sent shockwaves through a residential pocket in south Bengaluru.

The incident occurs against the backdrop of a severe regional shortage of cooking gas, with commercial supplies plunging and domestic consumers facing increased fear over refills.

CCTV Captures Daylight Theft

The theft took place on Thursday, March 19, the day of the Ugadi festival, at Vishwapriya Apartment in the RC Layout area near Begur.

According to reports, two young men riding a motorcycle targeted the premises during the festive hours when many residents were occupied with rituals and celebrations.

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CCTV footage from the apartment complex shows the crime execution. One suspect waited outside the gate to keep watch, while his accomplice rode into the compound.

The duo managed to identify and load two domestic cylinders onto their vehicle before speeding away. The theft was so seamless that it went unnoticed by residents until the cylinders were needed for festive meal preparations.

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Investigation Underway

Following the discovery of the missing cylinders, a formal complaint was lodged at the Begur Police Station.

This incident follows a pattern of similar lifting cylinder cases reported recently in areas such as Kalyan Nagar and Channapatna, suggesting that the black-market value of LPG is driving a new wave of petty crime.

Commercial vs. Domestic Crisis

While the central government and the Karnataka State LPG Cylinder Distributors’ Association have maintained that domestic supply remains relatively stable, the commercial sector is in collapse.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently noted that Bengaluru is receiving only a fraction of its 50,000 commercial cylinders per day, forcing many local eateries to shut down.

This supply pressure has trickled down to residential areas, where panic booking and hoarding have become common.

Authorities have urged citizens to: