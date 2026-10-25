LPG Distributors Threaten Indefinite Strike, To Protest In Delhi On October 26

LPG distributors from across the country will stage a sit-in protest and demonstration at CBD Ground in New Delhi on October 26, demanding a comprehensive revision of commissions and other charges. The LPG Distributors Association (India) has warned of an indefinite nationwide strike if its demands remain unresolved.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club of India on October 25, Association National President B. S. Sharma said a comprehensive revision of commissions, administrative charges and home delivery charges had remained pending for more than eight years. He alleged that distributors receive just Rs 35 for delivering an LPG cylinder from the godown to a consumer’s household.

“After 2018, a modest increase in the commission payable to LPG distributors was granted in 2022 as interim relief. However, a comprehensive revision of commissions and other charges remains pending,” Sharma said, adding that distributors were facing financial difficulties.

Distributors Oppose LPG Supply Curbs In PNG-Connected Areas

The Association objected to a government order dated March 24, 2026, directing the discontinuation of LPG supplies in areas where piped natural gas (PNG) pipelines have reached. It argued that the move was affecting distributors’ businesses and undermining consumers’ right to choose their preferred fuel.

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Sharma said the Association had submitted several representations to the government over the past year without a resolution. He also alleged that officials of government-owned oil companies were pressuring distributors to sell gas stoves, rubber tubes, lighters and aprons.

The Association further alleged that sales officers were arbitrarily modifying indents and compelling distributors to supply Free Trade LPG (FTL) alongside 19-kg non-domestic cylinders. It sought action, claiming the alleged practice attracted Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

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Fears Over New Connections, Livelihoods

The Association alleged that restrictions on new LPG connections were promoting PNG companies at the expense of LPG distributors. It warned that consumers could face an additional financial burden because of PNG costs.