LPG Price Hike: Commercial Gas Cylinder Gets Costlier By Rs 9.50 From September 1; Check New Rates

New Delhi: Commercial LPG cylinders have become costlier from September 1, with oil marketing companies increasing the price of 19-kg commercial gas cylinders by Rs 9.50 in several major cities. The latest revision has come at the beginning of the new month, adding to the operating costs of businesses that rely on commercial LPG.

According to the latest rates, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 2,747.50, up from Rs 2,738. The price in Chennai has increased to Rs 2,916.50, from Rs 2,906 previously.

The increase primarily affects establishments such as restaurants, hotels, dhabas, sweet shops and other businesses that use commercial LPG cylinders for cooking and other operations.

Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices Unchanged

For household consumers, there is some relief as the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has not been increased with the latest monthly revision. The September 1 change is focused on commercial LPG cylinders.

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Domestic LPG prices have remained relatively stable in recent months even as commercial-cylinder prices have undergone several revisions.

How Much Has Commercial LPG Increased?

The 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has become Rs 9.50 more expensive from September 1 in Delhi and Chennai. The increase follows significant price reductions in the previous months.

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In August, oil marketing companies had reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders substantially. The previous month's reduction followed another cut in July, bringing some relief to commercial users.

The latest increase therefore marks a reversal, albeit a relatively small one, after the sharp cuts seen earlier.

New LPG Rates From September 1

The revised price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in key cities includes:

Delhi: Rs 2,747.50, up from Rs 2,738

Chennai: Rs 2,916.50, up from Rs 2,906

The exact rates vary across cities depending on local taxes and other applicable charges.

Impact On Restaurants And Other Businesses

While the Rs 9.50 increase is modest on a per-cylinder basis, commercial establishments that consume multiple cylinders can see their monthly fuel expenses rise.

Restaurants, hotels, roadside eateries, bakeries and sweet shops are among the major users of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders. Any sustained increase in commercial cooking fuel costs can add to operating expenses and may eventually put pressure on prices of food and other services.

For households, however, the September revision does not mean an immediate increase in the cost of the standard 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder.

LPG Prices Revised On The First Of Every Month

Oil marketing companies generally review LPG prices at the beginning of every month. Commercial LPG rates have witnessed significant movements in 2026.

In August, commercial LPG prices were reduced sharply, while domestic LPG rates remained unchanged. The latest September revision has now resulted in a Rs 9.50 increase in the commercial category.

Consumers and businesses should therefore check the applicable city-wise rate before booking a cylinder, as prices can differ from one location to another.