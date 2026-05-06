LPG Rule Change: Surrender Karein Cylinder... Now Strictly Enforced - PNG Users Must Follow 'One Household, One Connection' rule

New Delhi: If your kitchen runs on both a gas cylinder and a piped gas line, this is an update you shouldn’t ignore. The Government of India has tightened the rules, and for many households, it could mean choosing just one fuel going forward. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has announced that households that already have a PNG (piped natural gas) connection will not be allowed to keep or refill a domestic LPG cylinder. In simple terms, if piped gas is available and active in your home, you may be required to surrender your LPG connection immediately.

This is not just a guideline. The rule has been notified under the Essential Commodities Act, which gives the government legal backing to enforce it strictly. Oil companies have also been directed not to issue new LPG connections or provide refills to homes that already use PNG.

Why this rule is coming now

The timing of this decision is linked closely to the ongoing global energy situation. Tensions in West Asia, particularly involving countries like Iran and Israel, have disrupted key supply routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. This route is critical because a large share of the world’s oil and gas passes through it.

India is especially vulnerable to such disruptions:

Around 85–90% of LPG imports come from West Asian countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE

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Nearly 50% of natural gas is imported

About 88% of crude oil is sourced from abroad

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When global supply chains are disturbed, prices rise and availability becomes uncertain. While India has managed crude oil supply by diversifying sources, LPG remains highly import-dependent, making it more sensitive to geopolitical shocks.

What the government is trying to do

The idea behind the new rule is straightforward:

Reserve LPG cylinders for households that have no alternative

Encourage people to shift to PNG where available

PNG is delivered through pipelines, which means it is less dependent on cylinder logistics and international shipping disruptions. It is also considered a cleaner and more stable fuel option. The government, through updates shared by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), has also highlighted that it is actively pushing PNG expansion across cities. Faster approvals, infrastructure push, and incentives are being offered to increase adoption.

Enforcement is already underway

This is not just on paper. Action has already started:

Over 43,000 consumers have voluntarily surrendered LPG connections after switching to PNG

Authorities are using data tracking systems to identify households with dual connections

LPG distributors have been warned against supplying cylinders to such homes

At the same time, enforcement against misuse has intensified:

More than 2,300 raids conducted across the country

Hundreds of LPG distributorships penalised or suspended

Use of Delivery Authentication Codes (DAC) to prevent diversion

No need to panic about supply

Despite the stricter rules, the government has made it clear that fuel supply remains stable:

100% supply is being maintained for domestic LPG, PNG, and CNG

No widespread shortages have been reported

Daily cylinder deliveries continue in large numbers

Citizens are being advised:

Do not panic-buy LPG cylinders

Use online booking instead of visiting distributors

Consider PNG, electric or induction cooking as alternatives

Try to conserve fuel during this period

Big picture for households

For the average household, the takeaway is practical- If you already have PNG, you may soon have to give up your LPG cylinder. If you rely only on LPG, there is no immediate change, but supply is being closely managed. In cities where PNG is expanding, switching may become the long-term norm.