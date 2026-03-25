Government Mandates PNG Switch: LPG Supply May Stop Where Pipelines Are Available | Image: X

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026.

Under this new directive, households in areas with Piped Natural Gas (PNG) infrastructure will see their Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply discontinued if they fail to switch to the piped alternative within three months.

The 90-Day Deadline

The order, issued under the Essential Commodities Act, establishes a strict 90-day timeline. Once an authorised gas entity notifies a household that PNG connectivity is available at their doorstep, the consumer has three months to apply for a connection.

Failure to comply will result in the automatic termination of LPG cylinder refills to that address.

Advertisement

The government clarified that this mandate is not universal; exemptions will be granted where a connection is technically infeasible.

In such a case, a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) will be issued to allow continued LPG use until the technical hurdles are resolved.

Advertisement

Tackling Global Supply Strains

Ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, including disruptions to shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz and damage to key liquefaction facilities, have placed immense pressure on LPG imports.

By mandating the switch in urban centres where pipeline infrastructure is already mature, the government aims to free up LPG stocks to serve rural and underserved regions that lack pipeline access.

It also aims to eliminate the logistical duplication of maintaining both a cylinder-delivery network and a pipeline grid in the same neighbourhood, and also to lean more heavily on domestically produced natural gas and diversified supply chains.

Fast-Track Infrastructure

Public authorities are now required to grant Right of Way permissions for pipeline laying within fixed timelines, ranging from 10 to 60 days.

If an authority fails to respond within these periods, the approval will be deemed granted.

Furthermore, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and housing societies must grant access for last-mile connectivity within three working days of an application.