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  • TMC Boycotts All-Party Meeting Chaired By Defence Minister on West Asia Crisis, Opposition Questions PM Modi's Absence

Updated 25 March 2026 at 17:07 IST

TMC Boycotts All-Party Meeting Chaired By Defence Minister on West Asia Crisis, Opposition Questions PM Modi's Absence

TMC boycotts all party meeting to be chaired by Defence Minister.

Satyaki Baidya
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TMC boycotts all party meeting to be chaired by Defence Minister.

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Published By : Satyaki Baidya

Published On: 25 March 2026 at 17:07 IST