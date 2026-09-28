LPU’s Turbulent Weekend: Rape Claim, Internet Blackout and Arson Leave Campus on Edge

Phagwara: For an institution usually defined by its bustling campus life, Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Phagwara found itself at the centre of turmoil over the weekend, as students took to the streets over allegations that a female student was raped on the university premises and later died by suicide.

What began as student protests escalated into clashes on Sunday, bringing the sprawling campus under intense scrutiny. The university, however, has rejected the allegations of rape and suicide, while Punjab Police has launched an investigation into the claims and the events that followed.

As the situation remained tense, authorities shut down internet service in neighborhoods surrounding the institution and increased security on campus. Following the incidents, Punjab Police held a flag march at LPU on Sunday, and ADGP Fayaz Farooqui stated that more than 2,000 officers were deployed overnight to ensure law and order.

On Monday, authorities maintained a robust police presence surrounding the institution in an effort to prevent further escalation. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has urged the state police to take stern punishment against individuals proven to be guilty for the event and subsequent violence.

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According to the Chief Minister's Office, Mann has directed Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav to personally inspect the situation on the spot. By Monday morning, the situation around LPU had begun to return to normal, although security remained heightened across the campus and surrounding areas.

Classes Suspended, Exams Put On Hold

During the turmoil, LPU cancelled regular sessions for ten days beginning September 28 and postponed midterm exams until further notice. Students were allowed to return to their hometowns during the suspension time after talking with their parents or guardians.

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Those staying on campus have been encouraged to stay in their hostels or flats and avoid unnecessary movement or participation in the unrest. The university stated that a revised examination timetable would be communicated separately via its University Management System.

The escalated student protest had also halted traffic on National Highway-44, with protesters blocking the crucial highway for over 15 hours. Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh stated that traffic movement was restored during the intervening midnight of Sunday and Monday. He stated that the situation was quiet and under control once the barrier was lifted.

With NH-44 reopened, regular traffic flow resumed in the surrounding area, however security personnel were placed throughout the campus.

What Triggered The LPU Protests?

The protests started after claims circulated among students that a female student had allegedly been sexually assaulted inside the university hostel and later committed suicide at her home.

Students said that the woman had been sexually attacked by a construction worker and that the hostel warden had advised her to go home rather than call the police. These claims have not been proven to be true by the police. However, a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed and a rape case was filed against an unidentified individual after protesting students filed a complaint.

“We have also included five representatives of the protesting students in the probe team. The matter will be thoroughly investigated as all the digital and technical evidence will be taken on record,” Singla said.

The identity of the alleged victim and the accused has not been officially established.

LPU Denies Rape-Suicide Claim As Violence Spreads

LPU has strongly denied that the alleged event occurred, even while police look into the complaint. Monica Gulati, the university registrar, accused "anti-social elements" of disseminating misleading information and upsetting the campus atmosphere.

“Certain anti-social elements are spreading completely false, baseless and fabricated rumours through social media and other channels, thereby creating unnecessary confusion among students and attempting to disturb the peaceful academic environment of the University,” Gulati said.

The university also released a video in which three female students claimed to have lived in the hostel room where the alleged attack occurred. The students claimed they had experienced emotional trauma once their room number was made public, but they denied that any such incident had taken place there.

Additionally, LPU Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu stated that he had not received any complaints or reports about sexual assault till Sunday morning. The conflicting claims are now at the centre of the police investigation, with authorities yet to establish what exactly happened.

Protest Turns Violent, Police Use Force

On Sunday, student protests turned violent, with protestors destroying property, setting fire to buildings and other objects, and blocking NH-44.

The situation deteriorated when students allegedly threw bottles and stones at police officers and their vehicles. Police conducted a moderate lathi charge after attempting to clear the highway failed.

Three SUVs and six motorcycles were set on fire, and police cars were also damaged during the fighting. Several officers were hurt. The subsequent deployment of a huge police deployment and the flag march were intended to restore calm around the institution.

‘Despicable Conspiracy’: BJP’s Ravneet Bittu Alleges AAP Sent ‘Miscreants’ Into LPU

The LPU controversy has also drawn reactions from political leaders in Punjab. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring called for transparent and time-bound answers to students' concerns.

“If students have serious questions or concerns about any incident, they deserve transparent, impartial and time-bound answers, not rumours or suppression. Recent violence is a testament to the failed law and order situation in Punjab,” he wrote on X.

“NH-44 has been blocked since morning, yet not a single representative from the @AAPPunjab Govt has bothered to meet the students and hear their grievances. The voice of Gen Z cannot be silenced! @BhagwantMann, wake up and take action before the situation spirals further out of control,” Warring added.

Ravneet Singh Bittu, a BJP leader and former Union minister, also criticized the Aam Aadmi Party government, claiming that the turmoil was being utilized to shift attention away from other political issues. He further alleged that Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia had sent miscreants into LPU after Ashok Mittal left the AAP.

“The alleged conspiracy at LPU was orchestrated solely to divert people's attention from the controversy over government bungalows allotted to Delhi leaders and the Gayatri Bishnoi dispute. The police deliberately showed lax performance, which gave miscreants free rein to commit arson and vandalism, resulting in injuries to police personnel and students. To settle political scores, Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal, and Manish Sisodia allegedly sent miscreants inside LPU. After Shri Ashok Mittal left 'AAP,' the party hatched a despicable conspiracy to forcibly shut down the university," Ravneet Singh Bittu claimed.