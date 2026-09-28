LPU Suspends Classes For 10 Days, Postpones Exams As Phagwara Protests Intensify Over Rape Case

"I believe both the Central government and the Punjab government have failed; it is their responsibility to intervene immediately. I directly hold both the Centre and the Punjab government responsible for inciting these riots... I appeal to both the students and the administration to sit down and bring the situation under control immediately... I feel that a proper investigation has not been conducted; everything is happening in a state of panic. Neither the administration nor the university authorities seem to have a grip on the situation, and the students' voices are not being heard. I believe they need to act sensibly, whether it is the students or the administration—and handle this matter responsibly...," he told ANI.