LS Secretariat Issues Strict Advisory to MPs Against Protests, Sloganeering, Placards Ahead of Monsoon Session

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a fresh caution to Members of Parliament, urging them to refrain from staging protests, sloganeering, or displaying placards within the Parliament House complex as the Monsoon Session draws near.

In a communication sent to lawmakers, the Secretariat has explicitly warned against organising demonstrations or "dharnas," carrying firearms, and conducting religious rituals inside the parliamentary premises. The advisory aims to maintain decorum and ensure smooth functioning during the session, which is scheduled to run from July 20 to August 13.

The bulletin also highlights growing concern over the use of AI-generated content in parliamentary protests. The Secretariat noted that portraits, pictures, and slogans of a derogatory nature — often created using artificial intelligence — have been appearing on posters, placards, and banners. Lawmakers have been directed to desist from such practices during the session.

This pre-emptive advisory comes amid expectations of heated debates and potential opposition protests on various issues during the upcoming session. Parliament sessions have in the past witnessed instances of sloganeering, walkouts, and placard displays that have disrupted proceedings.

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