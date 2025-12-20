PM Modi Targets TMC, Raises ‘Jungle Raj’ And Infiltrators Issue In West Bengal After Fog Blocks Chopper Landing In Taherpur

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to address a virtual rally in West Bengal's Nadia today after his helicopter had to return to Kolkata airport after failing to land at the Taherpur helipad due to low visibility this afternoon.

The PM's helicopter reportedly hovered over the helipad for some time and took a U-turn.

PM Modi, following the chaos, also issued an apology to those who attended the rally in Taherpur for not being able to address them in person.

Addressing the rally, the PM trained guns at ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led party of shielding illegal immigrants, in what pans out to be a major issue during the upcoming assembly elections.

Advertisement

Further appealing to the people to give an opportunity to a double-engine government in the state, he stated that Trinamool backs the infiltrators, and that's the reason for them opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

"We want a BJP double-engine government in Bengal that can restore the lost glory of Bengal. Even today, development projects worth crores of rupees in West Bengal remain stalled," as quoted by ANI.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as PM Modi addressed a public gathering at Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat via video conferencing, he took to X stating some other issues he would have raised at Ranaghat but failed to do so owing to the weather conditions.

Mention about Nadia: PM Modi spoke about Nadia stating it holds a very special place as this sacred land is closely associated with Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. He added it is therefore a privilege to work for the development of Nadia and West Bengal.

Govt working round the clock: In a series of tweet, PM Modi further stressed how the government is working round the clock to empower the people of West Bengal. 52 lakh houses have been sanctioned, highlighting our commitment that every person has a roof above his or her head. Highlighting the Jal Jeevan mission, he said over a crore families of the state have benefitted from the scheme.

Affordable healthcare: The PM also underlined over 13,000 Ayushman Arogya mandirs have been built in order to provide top quality and affordable healthcare to the people of West Bengal.

Maha Jungle Raj: Talking about the prevailing Jungle Raj in the state because of ruling TMC, he drew a comparison with Bihar stating people in the state time and again showed that they are not interested in Jungle Raj's return. He stressed people in Bengal should also free themselves from ‘jungle raj’.

Speed and Scale: PM Modi heaped praised on the saffron party stating they believe in speed and scale. He added BJP believes in good governance but TMC is only bothered about cuts and commissions. Several development projects aren't flourishing in the state due to TMC's non-cooperative attitude.

The Prime Minister further questioned that if TMC wants to oppose Modi or BJP, they can continue doing it but why are they stopping the development of West Bengal. He further asserted that TMC's politics is filled with selfishness.

Messi event chaos: Highlighting the latest Messi event chaos in West Bengal, PM Modi stated how hearts of millions of people were broken following the incident. He added how a football-loving state was shamed and hearts of many football loving youths were shattered.

Jibe at Infiltrators: PM Modi through his tweet also took a jibe at TMC for shielding the infiltrators, who in turn loot the poor public of West Bengal. spread terror and chaos and commit atrocities against Nari Shakti.

The PM asserted that if BJP is given a chance, stricter actions will be taken against the infiltrators. He mentioned about the Matua and Namasudra family and stated BJP will always serve them.