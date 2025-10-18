Lt General Rajiv Ghai's Take On Operation Sindoor, India's War-Readiness and More | Top Quotes at Republic's 'Forces First Conclave'

New Delhi: Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) and Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), in a clear message to Pakistan, said that India is ready for Operation 2.0 to take on Pakistan's misadventure, in case such a situation arises.

He addressed Republic TV Network's 'Forces First Conclave' where he elaborately spoke on Operation Sindoor, India's future readiness for war and even called out Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's bluff regarding military conflict with India.

Here are his top quotes from the speech:

1. The Operation Sindoor kind of experience are moments and times that you actually wear the uniform for.

2. The Indian Army soldier is the best soldier in the world.

3. We came out victors at the end of the conflict (with Pakistan) due to the efforts of the Indian Army, the gallant air warriors, and the Indian Navy.

4. The operation stands as a watershed moment in India's doctrinal evolution. It is an operation that transformed deterrence into compellance and restraint into assertion and was distinct in its proactive approach and precision.

5. The operation established India's capacity to apply calibrated military power across multiple domains while still being in control of the escalation matrix. What was conceptualised as retaliation to cross-border terrorism evolved rapidly into a demonstration of strategic resolve, inter-service synergy and indigenous technological competence, the cornerstones of India's 21st century statecraft.

6. Fundamentally, the operation redefined India's strategic posture. Our previous actions and responses rested on deterrence and restraint but Operation Sindoor brought to fore a new approach- one that merged operational precision with political clarity. By launching across Line of Control and border strikes systematically and daringly, India showed up Pakistan's propensity to exploit the space between conventional terrorism and war.

7. Terror attacks are now being viewed through a different prism...These (attacks) will increasingly not be seen as isolated incidents.

8. The operation challenged the assumption that Pakistan's nuclear arsenal could provide perpetual immunity against punitive Indian actions.

9. By employing long-range precision weapons, ammunition and loitering munition, India exposed the limits of nuclear blackmail proving that calibrated force can indeed co-exist with nuclear stability.

10. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir said earlier today that, "There is no space for war when two countries like India and Pakistan are involved." We have been able to call out the bluff and therefore, there is definitely concern on the other side as far as this matter is concerned. Diplomatically, Operation Sindoor consolidated India's strategic sovereignty.

11. Strategically, the operation underscores the necessity for theater-level integration. The Ministry of Defence and the service headquarters function cohesively during the limited operation. But future multi-domain conflicts will demand unified theater commands.

12. The defining strength of Operation Sindoor was the synchronization of the political will and military planning and execution, which was objective, realistic, unambiguous, proportionate.

13. We have structures in place to execute theaterisation.

14. Operation Sindoor marked the first operational deployment of loiter munitions which revealed both the potential and some drawbacks of these vectors. Future actions will demand robust counter-drone measures and swarm coordination systems.

15. The enemy's use of misinformation, disinformation, malinformation highlighted the emergence of information perception warfare as a decisive front. While we successfully countered false narratives through unified communications across the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Defence and media outlets, but the episode reinforced that perception management must be pre-planned and that there is a certain investment that one needs to make in this regard.

16. India has confronted blended threats, including terrorism, cyberattacks, misinformation, and conventional warfare. Misinformation and false narratives must be countered proactively through preplanned perception management.

17. Operation Sindoor will remembered not only for its tactical brilliance but for redesigning India's strategic orientation. It affirmed that national resolve backed by institutional integration and indigenous innovation can ensure success in very complex and vexing operational situations. The greatest legacy of this operation lies in its clarity, the affirmation that India will act with precision, purpose and proportionality to define, not adhere to externally imposed or perceivable thresholds.

About 'Forces First Conclave'

The forum promises to bring together a diverse array of dignitaries from the field of defence, along with other influential voices, including India's well-known diplomats, to discuss matters of national interest.