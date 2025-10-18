Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai’s Big Warning to Pak: ‘Op Sindoor 2.0? We’ve Units, Ammo Ready…’

‘Op Sindoor 2.0? Ready. We’ve Got Units, Ammo & Structures to Move Faster’: Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai’s Direct Retort to Pak Army Chief Asim Munir | Image: Republic

Delhi: In a stern warning to Pakistan, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) and Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), unequivocally stated that India is prepared for Operation Sindoor 2.0, debunking Pakistan’s misinformation and propaganda.

Speaking at Republic Media Network's Forces First Conclave, Lt. Gen. Ghai said, "If there is another edition of Operation Sindoor, we have structures in place that will be rolled out swiftly for maximum impact."

"For Operation Sindoor 2.0, India has units and ammunition ready to decisively counter Pakistan," he added.

Ghai was addressing the theme, "New Normal: Operation Sindoor."

Elaborating further on India's readiness to take on Pakistan, he stated, "The structures are already in place, but we aim to refine them based on lessons learned. Our objective is to target and neutralize terror infrastructure, avoid escalation, and remain prepared for third, fourth, or fifth-order contingencies."

"We are actively testing these measures. If another iteration of Operation Sindoor arises, we are taking comprehensive steps to ensure readiness," he added.

Ghai called out Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s bluff regarding Operation Sindoor, stating, "India faced no interference, proving that cross-border aggression will be met with autonomous force, compelling our adversaries to reassess their assumptions."

"The fact is, we emerged victorious at the end of the conflict," he asserted.

This marks India’s most direct response to Pakistan’s false propaganda.

Ghai also praised the Indian armed forces for their combat readiness, saying, "The Indian Army has the best soldiers in the world."

He reiterated the political resolve behind launching strikes against Pakistan, noting, "We had clear political direction to conduct strikes across the Line of Control."

Ghai also addressed the multifaceted challenges India faces and the strategies to counter them.

"India has confronted blended threats, including terrorism, cyberattacks, misinformation, and conventional warfare. Misinformation and false narratives must be countered proactively through preplanned perception management," he said.

He emphasized that "Operation Sindoor aims to redefine India’s strategic orientation."

"The calibrated use of force can indeed coexist with nuclear stability," he said.

About 'Forces First Conclave'

The forum promises to bring together a diverse array of dignitaries from the field of defence, along with other influential voices, including India's well-known diplomats, to discuss matters of national interest.