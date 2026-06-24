Lucknow Fire Tragedy: Coaching Centre To Be Sealed At 4 PM Today Over Safety, Building Violations

Lucknow: In the wake of the tragic fire incident in Lucknow's Aliganj area that claimed 15 lives, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has ordered the sealing of one coaching centre, which is part of a chain, with officials confirming that the institute will be sealed at 4 PM on Wednesday.

Students have been directed to vacate the building ahead of the sealing process. Authorities said preliminary findings have revealed multiple irregularities, including violations of the approved building plan.

The structure was reportedly sanctioned for office use, but was being operated as a coaching centre, officials said.

Officials further noted that the building had been constructed in violation of approved norms, raising serious safety concerns. "Students' lives were put at risk," officials said, pointing to lapses in safety compliance at the facility.

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Meanwhile, the authority said the owners have been asked to submit their response within 15 days, failing which demolition proceedings will be initiated under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act.

"Bulldozer action to be taken against the illegal building involved in the Aliganj fire incident. Commercial activities were being conducted on premises sanctioned for residential use. Action has been initiated after construction was found to be in violation of the approved building plan," the LDA said.

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The owner of the building, Virendra Shukla, was sent to 14 days' judicial custody after being produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) late on Tuesday night.

According to officials, Shukla had initially cited chest pain and heart-related illness to avoid arrest but was later declared medically fit after examination.

Further, the teams from the State Police, LDA and the fire department are conducting inspections of coaching centres across the area.

Speaking on the ongoing checks, CFO Lucknow Ankush Mittal told reporters, "The team is checking whether there are deficiencies in the coaching centres. The exits were not proper in Aliganj. We are inspecting all the coaching centres. We will seal the coaching centres if major deficiencies are found."