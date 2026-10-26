Lucknow Gas Leak Scare: Formalin Truck Overturns On Kisan Path After Tyre Burst, CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Full Alertness

Lucknow: A truck carrying formalin overturned on Kisan Path in Lucknow’s Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) police station area after a tyre burst, prompting authorities to cordon off the area and divert traffic.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to intensify relief and rescue operations, ensure public safety and maintain continuous monitoring of the affected area.

DCP (North) Amit Kumar Anand said police, fire brigade, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident.

The area has been cordoned off and traffic diverted, while expert teams are working to neutralise the chemical, DCP Anand said.

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“Upon receiving the information, the police, fire brigade, and teams from the SDRF and NDRF arrived at the scene immediately. The area has been cordoned off, and traffic has been diverted. Expert teams are currently working to neutralise the chemical,” he said.

He cautioned residents in the vicinity that exposure to the substance could cause irritation in the eyes and throat. He advised those experiencing such symptoms to rinse the affected areas with cold water.

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“Residents in the vicinity may experience itching in their eyes or throat due to this substance; if this occurs, rinsing the affected areas with cold water will provide relief,” he said.

“Our expert teams are on-site, and a medical team is also present. The situation is under control,” the DCP added.

Additional District Magistrate Ram Ji Mishra also said the situation was under control, adding that an NDRF team and the police administration were present at the site.

He said transportation had been halted, while efforts were underway to provide immediate relief. Appropriate medical measures were being taken at the site in view of the nature of the chemical involved.

“Although transportation has been halted, efforts are underway to provide some immediate relief. Given the nature of the chemical involved, appropriate medical measures are being taken on-site; as of now, there does not appear to be any critical or grave situation,” Mishra said.

Chief Minister Yogi expressed serious concern over the overturning of the formalin-laden truck and the subsequent gas leak. He directed officials to take immediate necessary action and strengthen security arrangements in the affected area.