Lucknow Hit-And-Run: 6-Year-Old killed, 5 Injured as Class-12 Student's Car Mows Down Pedestrians

Lucknow: A tragic hit-and-run incident in the Banthra area of Lucknow on Thursday evening, February 12, left a six-year-old child dead and five others injured after a speeding car rammed into pedestrians standing on the roadside near the Hanuman Temple on Kanpur Road, police said.

According to officials, the vehicle, a maruti swift was reportedly being driven by a Class 12 student returning from a farewell party when the accident occurred. The car first struck an auto-rickshaw and then ploughed into people standing nearby, hurling them onto the road.

The injured including two women and two children were taken to a nearby private hospital. Doctors declared the six-year-old dead during treatment, while the others continue to receive medical care. Police confirmed that inquest proceedings have been initiated and the victim’s family has been informed.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the car was moving at high speed moments before it lost control and hit the pedestrians. CCTV footage and several videos of the accident have since surfaced, showing the chaotic moments during and after the crash.

A mob that gathered at the scene apprehended a woman who was in the car and handed her over to the police. The teen driver, identified as Gaurav Singh, was detained by law enforcement officers and taken into custody. Police sources said he was among the group returning from the farewell party.

Preliminary investigations are underway. Police have registered an FIR at the Banthra police station and are examining CCTV footage in a bid to piece together the exact sequence of events leading up to the collision. Inquest proceedings are in progress, and the victim’s family has been informed.

