Lucknow Horror: 19-Year-Old Kills Father Over NEET Pressure, Chops Body, Hides Torso in Blue Drum

New Delhi: Police in the Ashiana area of Lucknow have detained a 19-year-old student for allegedly killing his father following an argument over academic pressure. The body of Manvendra Singh (49), who ran pathology labs and liquor shops, was found dismembered inside his home, with the torso concealed in a blue plastic drum.

Sister Silenced as Cover-Up Unfolds

Investigators said the incident took place around 4:30 AM on February 22. Singh’s son, Akshat Pratap Singh, a first-year B.Com student, was reportedly under pressure to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). During a heated exchange, Akshat allegedly picked up his father’s licensed rifle and fired at him in a third-floor room. A ricochet bullet recovered from the scene suggested the shot was fired at close range.

Police said Akshat dragged the body downstairs and initially planned to dump it in the Gomti River. Unable to carry out the plan, he bought a saw and cut the body into pieces. The torso was placed in a blue drum, while other parts were hidden across different floors of the house.

Akshat’s younger sister, a Class XI student, was present at home. She told police she was threatened into silence after witnessing the aftermath. She remained confined inside the house for four days while her brother attempted to cover up the crime.

The Cover-Up

To mislead neighbours, Akshat claimed his father had gone to Delhi for work. On February 23, he filed a missing complaint at Ashiana police station. Later, he phoned his father’s close friend, saying Singh had committed suicide. When confronted, Akshat admitted to the killing.

Police recovered the rifle, saw, drum, car, and other evidence. Forensic teams have collected samples from the crime scene. Singh’s brother, who lived on the second floor of the same house, had left for Jalaun with his family the morning after the incident.

Manvendra Singh lost his wife in 2017 and lived with his two children. He owned four pathology labs and three liquor shops. Relatives said he had been monitoring Akshat’s behaviour closely after jewellery went missing from the house four months ago.