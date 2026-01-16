Lucky Family! 3 Members Of A Family Win Elections From Different Political Parties In Maharashtra

Mumbai: A unique case of triple victories was registered as the counting of votes for Maharashtra local body elections was underway on Friday. Three members of a family contested the civic body elections from three different parties. Surprisingly, all three members of the lucky family won from their respective seats.

The unusual political outcome was seen by the Mhatre family, who contested the Thane Municipal Corporation elections. Prahlad Mhatre won as a candidate of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Rekha Mhatre secured victory on a Shiv Sena ticket. Meanwhile, Raveen Mhatre emerged victorious as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

A similar case was seen in Jalgaon, where three members of a family won the elections. However, in this case all the family members were candidates of the same political party. Lalit Kolhe, his father Piyush Lalit Kolhe and Sindhutai Kolhe won the elections from Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC). They were candidates of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Notably, Lalit Kolhe had contested the elections from jail since he was arrested last year in a fake call centre scam case. Celebrating the victory, his mother said, “He is in jail. Disgusting allegations were made against him. Our voters have broken down the doors of the jail. They showered their blessings on us in the form of votes.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BJP-Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country's richest civic body, ending the Thackeray family's 25-year-old-long stronghold on Mumbai. The much-anticipated reunion of Thackeray cousins- Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray- failed to show expected result in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Mumbai.

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi thanked the people of Maharashtra for blessing the NDA's agenda of “pro-people good governance”.