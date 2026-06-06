Ludhiana Railway Scare: Katra Express Coach Snaps Mid-Section, Railways Probe Structural Failure

A serious safety lapse was reported at Ludhiana Railway Station in Punjab when a coach of the Katra Express unexpectedly split into two parts just as the train began its journey.

Witnesses said the train had only started moving from the platform when a loud cracking sound triggered panic among passengers and bystanders. Initial findings suggest that pressure from the vacuum system and tension on the couplings caused the chassis near the bathroom section to give way, breaking the coach into two segments.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported. Passengers inside the compartment remained safe, though many initially feared an explosion due to the intensity of the noise.

Railway officials have launched a full investigation to determine why the coach became structurally weak and failed under normal operational stress. Authorities are examining whether poor maintenance or hidden defects in the coach’s frame contributed to the alarming incident.