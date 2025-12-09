Luthra Brothers' Dubai Link Surfaces, Returned Just 4 Days Before Goa Nightclub Fire

In a significant revelation, it has been found that Saurabh (40) and Gaurav Luthra (44), the owners of the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora, Goa, which was the site of a massive fire that claimed the lives of at least 25 people, have connections in Dubai.

According to sources, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, accused in the Goa nightclub fire, also own a home in Dubai where some of their family members live.

They had returned from Dubai about four days before the fire broke out at their club in Goa, sources told Republic.

As a result, investigating agencies suspected they might flee to Dubai via Phuket. Therefore, as soon as information was received about the two brothers' escape to Phuket, the investigating agencies immediately contacted the CBI and Interpol to stop them there, the sources said.

Saurabh's partners are Ajay Gupta and his brother, Rajesh Gupta. The Gupta brothers have invested a significant amount of money in the club.

Earlier in the day, Goa Chief minister Pramod Sawant has ordered the demolition of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora Goa after a massive fire claimed the lives of 25 people there.

Goa Police have sealed two more properties belonging to Saurabh (40) and Gaurav Luthra (44), the owners of ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’. These two properties are worth crores of rupees. One of the properties is a beach resort in the Vagator area, and the other is a club on Romeo Lane in the Assagao area. Both properties/establishments have been sealed.

The owners of the nightclub have fled to Phuket in Thailand. Police have noted that travelling to Phuket shows their "intent to avoid investigation."