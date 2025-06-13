‘Ma, I’m Leaving Now...’: Air India Crew Member Deepak Pathak's Final Text Before Ahmedabad–London Plane Crash

Ahmedabad: Deepak Balasaheb Pathak, a 34-year-old cabin crew member with Air India, was among the 265 people who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash of a London-bound flight that took off from Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Pathak lived in Katrap village, Badlapur, with his wife Poonam and his parents. He had been on medical leave just days before the flight due to health issues. However, he was reportedly called back to duty by Air India in an emergency, and he left for work on May 11.

On the morning of the crash, Deepak sent his mother a final message: "Ma, I’m leaving now," along with his usual "Good morning" text. It was his last communication with the family.

“He wasn’t feeling well and was resting at home, but Air India called him in an emergency. If he hadn’t gone, he would still be alive. His next scheduled flight was actually on June 14,” said his cousin, Sachin Khadtare.

Deepak’s father, Balasaheb Pathak, is a retired railway worker who moved the family to Badlapur about 15 years ago. Deepak completed his schooling in Parel and got married four years ago. He and his wife had no children. He had recently been promoted to cabin crew member, after over 11 years of service with the airline.

After hearing the news of the crash, Deepak’s sisters, Varsha and Shrutika, travelled to Ahmedabad. One of them provided a DNA sample to assist with identifying his remains.