'Maa, Maati, Manush No Longer Safe in Bengal': Amit Shah Hits Out at Mamata Banerjee Over Misgovernance

North 24 Paraganas: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the slogan of "Maa, Maati, Maanush" under which she came to power has lost its meaning, as all three are now unsafe in the state.

Addressing the BJP Karyakarta Sammelan in North 24 Parganas, Shah criticised the Mamata government over the deteriorating law and order situation, extortion and coercive control exerted by her group and infiltrators in West Bengal, and their impact on national security and electoral integrity.

"In the state of Mamata Didi's government, which came to power with the slogan 'Ma, Mati, Manush', today all three – Ma, Mati, and Manush – are unsafe. Maa is insecure; there is no solid guarantee for women's safety. Manush is troubled by Mamata's syndicate, and Mati has been swallowed by infiltrators," Amit Shah said.

Drawing a parallel with the Ramayana, Shah said that just as Ravana believed he was invincible, Banerjee should be prepared for defeat, asserting that the BJP's vote share in the state would cross 50 per cent and that the party would form the next government with a massive majority.

Advertisement

"When Lord Shri Ram built the Ram Setu, even Ravana thought the same – that on this earth, who can defeat me? Mamata ji, this time watch out; the BJP's vote share is going to be more than 50% now, and our government is going to be formed with a massive majority," Amit Shah said.

On the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, Amit Shah said that, on one hand, the government has decided to celebrate the event, whereas Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress are opposing Vande Mataram out of appeasement politics and vote-bank considerations. He said the West Bengal Chief Minister was not opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi but was opposing Bengal's identity and India's pride.

Advertisement

"This year marks the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram... PM Modi's government has decided to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram nationwide... But look at the irony. When Vande Mataram, which originated in Bengal and was composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, was discussed in Parliament, Mamata Banerjee's MPs opposed the discussion... Can the land of Bengal tolerate this opposition to Vande Mataram?... We have to take this message to every single person in Bengal, to every voter, to every citizen, that Mamata Banerjee and the TMC are opposing Vande Mataram for the sake of vote bank politics and to appease infiltrators," said Amit Shah.