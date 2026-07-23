'Maaro Police Walo Ko': Injured Delhi Police Inspector Recounts Brutal Attack During CJP Violence
Delhi Police Inspector Nand Kishore Singh, injured near Jantar Mantar, accused a violent mob of attacking him with stones, sticks, and sharp weapons, while he was on duty. The attackers specifically targeted police, shouting anti-police slogans, stealing belongings, and causing multiple injuries. Singh described them as hooligans acting under guidance.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Delhi Police Inspector Nand Kishore Singh, who was injured during the violence near Jantar Mantar, has alleged that he was attacked by an aggressive mob armed with stones, sticks and sharp weapons while he was on his way to duty. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the officer claimed the attackers assaulted him, robbed him of his belongings and specifically targeted police personnel.
Recalling the incident, Inspector Singh said the mob was shouting "Maaro Police Walo Ko" as they launched the attack. "The aggressive mob had lathis and stones. They attacked me, snatched my gold chain and my purse containing my ID card. I have injuries on my head, hands and legs," he said.
The injured officer further alleged that he was attacked with a sharp, knife-like weapon. According to him, several members of the mob appeared to be intoxicated and were carrying weapons such as knives, brass knuckles and metal wristbands (karas), which they allegedly used to assault police personnel.
Inspector Singh claimed the attackers deliberately waited until darkness before targeting anyone seen in police uniform. "These miscreants wait for the cover of darkness before attacking police personnel. Someone is certainly issuing instructions to them; their sole objective is to commit acts of violence," he alleged.
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He also alleged that after attacking police personnel, the mob snatched police batons and used those very batons to assault Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel. "These are not students; they are simply hooligans. People from outside Delhi are coming here to attack the police and security forces," he said.
Describing the extent of his injuries, Inspector Singh said he suffered wounds across multiple parts of his body, including his head, eyes, hands, waist and legs. He also reiterated that his gold chain and wallet were stolen during the assault.
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The violence near Jantar Mantar left several Delhi Police personnel injured, prompting a massive security deployment in the national capital as authorities intensified efforts to restore law and order and prevent further clashes.
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