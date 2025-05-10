'Made In India' Akash Is Being Used Effectively to Defend the Nation: Dr Prahlada Rama Rao, Scientist Behind Akash System

As India continues its strikes against Pakistan, targeting military establishments using the indigenously developed Akash missile system, the scientist who led the project expressed his satisfaction at the system being effectively deployed in national defense.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Dr. Prahlada Rama Rao, former DRDO scientist, said he is "doubly happy" that a 'Made in India' product is being used efficiently for the benefit of the nation.

"I am happy to know that the Akash missile system is being used correctly to defend the nation," Rao told Republic.

Rao added, "Except for one country, everyone is happy with the performance of Akash."

He expressed his gratitude to former President and renowned scientist Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who handpicked him to lead the Akash missile project, for giving him the opportunity to head the initiative.

Rao also acknowledged the support of his team of engineers, scientists, and technicians, thanking them for their contributions to the success of the Akash system.

Describing the unique features of the missile, Rao explained that the system was designed with four key parameters in mind—speed, agility, lethality, and intelligence—to ensure the execution of powerful strikes.

India Relies On Akash To Take On Pakistan

India has shot down three Pakistani fighter jets as Srinagar came under an air raid on the intervening night of May 9 and 10. The jets were shot down in the outskirts of Srinagar using Akash air defence and a search for the pilots is underway.

This comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir on April 22 which killed 26 people including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese tourist.

Several Indian cities have also been put on high alert in the wake of an escalating situation with Pakistan.

Amid the heightened tensions between the two nuclear nations, a recent development has seen Pakistan launch short-range Fatah-2 missiles targeting several Indian cities, including Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Pathankot, Udhampur, New Delhi, Jalandhar, and Sirsa.