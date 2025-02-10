Madhya Pradesh: 2 Minor Students Jump From Moving Bus To Escape Harassment, Hospitalised In Damoh

Damoh: In a shocking incident, two Class IX girls jumped out of a running bus in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Monday morning to escape alleged harassment by four men. According to reports, the harassers included the driver and conductor of the bus. Both the students, who were on their way to appear for their exams, sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhawana Dangi, the girls were travelling from Adhrota to Tori when the accused men made obscene comments and refused to stop the bus despite their requests. The girls became suspicious when the men stared at them and shut the rear door of the vehicle, prompting them to jump out of the moving bus.

"The girls got suspicious as the accused, besides staring at them, also shut the rear door of the vehicle. Fearing for their safety, the two girls jumped out of the moving bus," DSP Dangi said.

The police have arrested four men, including driver Mohammad Ashiq, conductor Banshilal, and two others identified as Hukum Singh and Madhav Asati, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.