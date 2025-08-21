Rekha Gupta’s First Appearance After Attack: CM Meets Delhi MPs, Vows to Continue Public Outreach

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made her first appearance on Thursday as she met Union Minister Harsh Malhotra and all seven Delhi BJP MPs at her residence. | Image: Twitter

New Delhi: A day after being attacked during a public grievance hearing, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made her first appearance on Thursday as she met Union Minister Harsh Malhotra and all seven Delhi BJP MPs at her residence.

The leaders inquired about her well-being and assured citizens that she is in good health and will soon resume her regular public outreach.

The meeting came in the wake of a shocking incident on Wednesday when one Rajesh Khimji allegedly attacked Gupta during a ‘Jan Sunvai’ session. The accused has since been remanded to five days of police custody.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, “All the seven MPs of Delhi went to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's residence to inquire about her well-being."

"I assure the people of Delhi that there is nothing to worry about. Rekha Gupta is brave and her morale is still high. She will keep meeting everyone the way she always has. The accused will not be spared,” he said.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra echoed similar sentiments, noting that Gupta is “completely healthy” and that the incident will not deter her from continuing to meet citizens.

“Such incidents take place, but they will not affect her routine of meeting people. She will get back to her schedule soon,” he said.

Z-category Security Cover

In response to the attack, the Central government has upgraded Rekha Gupta’s security to Z-category protection under the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

CRPF personnel took charge of her security from the Delhi Police on Thursday morning. Additional deployment has also been made around her residence and office to ensure round-the-clock safety.

Z-category security is among the highest protection levels in India, involving more than 20 armed personnel, escort vehicles, and close guards.

Officials said Gupta’s threat perception had already been under review, and the assault during ‘Jan Sunvai’ prompted the Centre to act swiftly.

Gupta, who took office as Delhi CM on February 20 this year, has been holding frequent grievance redressal sessions as part of her outreach to citizens.

The attack has raised concerns over the safety of political leaders in Delhi’s charged atmosphere, but the new security cover is expected to address those concerns.

The Attacker and Investigation

The accused, Rajesh Khimji, hails from Rajkot and arrived in Delhi by train just a day before the incident. He stayed at the Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines before attending the ‘Jan Sunvai.’

According to investigators, he was upset after watching videos of stray dogs being taken away in Delhi.

His mother, Bhanuben, told reporters that Khimji, a rickshaw driver, had left home claiming he was going to Ujjain. She said he acted out of his love for dogs and appealed to the Chief Minister for forgiveness, citing the family’s poor financial condition.