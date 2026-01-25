Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Elderly Man Beaten Up, Tied Up To Motorcycle And Dragged On

Rewa: An elderly man was brutally beaten up, tied up to a motorcycle and dragged with it for around three kilometres, leading to severe injuries, in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. The 60-year-old was reportedly beaten up by three youths for refusing to give money for alcohol.

The victim, identified as Laxman Prasad Prajapati, is a resident of Garhwa Tola in Rangili village, that falls under the jurisdiction of the Semaria police station area.

The incident took place late Saturday evening when the elderly man was returning from a fair in Semaria. He was riding his bicycle when youths on a motorcycle tried to stop him at Padariya turn. When he did not stop, they blocked his path with their motorcycle and demanded money. However, when he refused to abide, they threw away his belongings on the road and started beating him black and blue. The victim added that he was then tied to a motorcycle and dragged for some distance.

During this gruesome episode, some onlookers informed Dial-112 for help. The police reached the spot immediately after receiving information and took the victim to the community health center in Semaria, from where he was referred to Rewa. The injured man has been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

Following the incident, the family members and villagers expressed their anger and blocked the road demanding the arrest of the accused. However, after much persuasion, the police have persuaded them to clear the road. The police have identified the accused and have launched a search for them.

Elderly Woman Tied To Pole And Assaulted

In another shocking incident, an elderly woman was tied to a pole and brutally assaulted following a dispute in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar. The dispute broke out because cows and calves had grazed on horse gram crops belonging to the accused, which led to an argument. The victim was identified as Kannamma from the Madiga community.

In the clip which was widely circulated, the elderly woman was seen tied to a pole attached to a shed with ropes, as another woman roamed around her.