8 Dead in MP’s Khandwa After Inhaling Suspected Toxic Gas in Well

MP Tragedy: 8 Die After Drowning in Sludge Inside Well During Cleaning in Khandwa | Image: Republic

Madhya Pradesh: A major tragedy struck Kondawat village in Madhya Pradesh 's Khandwa, where eight people lost their lives after sinking into the sludge inside a well. The victims had entered the well for cleaning ahead of the Navratri immersion program, but a routine task turned fatal when they got stuck in the deep sludge.

What Happened? A Rescue Attempt That Turned Fatal

According to officials, three villagers initially entered the well to clean it, but soon found themselves trapped in the thick sludge at the bottom.

Seeing them struggle, five others jumped in to save them, but all of them drowned in the process.

So far, six bodies have been recovered, while efforts to retrieve the remaining two are still underway.

Officials Rushed to the Spot

As soon as the incident was reported, Khandwa SP, Collector, and other administrative officials rushed to the site to supervise the rescue operation. Teams of disaster response personnel have been deployed to drain the well and recover the remaining bodies.

Grief and Shock in the Village

The incident has shocked the entire village, as the victims were preparing for the auspicious Navratri festival.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the accident and assessing whether proper precautions were taken before the cleaning process began.

Search Efforts Ongoing

The rescue team is working tirelessly to recover the last two bodies, and authorities have assured that proper support will be provided to the grieving families.