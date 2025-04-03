8 Dead in MP’s Khandwa After Inhaling Suspected Toxic Gas in Well

Updated April 3rd 2025, 21:22 IST
Madhya Pradesh: A major tragedy struck Kondawat village in Madhya Pradesh 's Khandwa, where eight people lost their lives after sinking into the sludge inside a well. The victims had entered the well for cleaning ahead of the Navratri immersion program, but a routine task turned fatal when they got stuck in the deep sludge.
According to officials, three villagers initially entered the well to clean it, but soon found themselves trapped in the thick sludge at the bottom.
Seeing them struggle, five others jumped in to save them, but all of them drowned in the process.
So far, six bodies have been recovered, while efforts to retrieve the remaining two are still underway.
As soon as the incident was reported, Khandwa SP, Collector, and other administrative officials rushed to the site to supervise the rescue operation. Teams of disaster response personnel have been deployed to drain the well and recover the remaining bodies.
The incident has shocked the entire village, as the victims were preparing for the auspicious Navratri festival.
Authorities are now investigating the cause of the accident and assessing whether proper precautions were taken before the cleaning process began.
The rescue team is working tirelessly to recover the last two bodies, and authorities have assured that proper support will be provided to the grieving families.
Further updates are expected as the operation continues.
Published April 3rd 2025, 20:42 IST