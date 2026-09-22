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Madhya Pradesh: Woman Transport Inspector Found Murdered in Bhopal, Accused Dies by Suicide

Additional Police Commissioner Shailendra Singh Chauhan said a woman had reported that her housemate, who was posted as a Transport Inspector in Datia, had been murdered. The official had arrived in Bhopal from Datia two days before the incident.

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Woman Cop Murdered By Live-In Partner In Gujarat
Madhya Pradesh: Woman Transport Inspector Found Murdered in Bhopal, Accused Dies by Suicide | Image: Representational, ANI

Bhopal: A Transport Inspector posted in Datia was allegedly murdered in Bhopal, while the accused later died by suicide a short distance from the crime scene, police said on Monday.

Additional Police Commissioner Shailendra Singh Chauhan said a woman had reported that her housemate, who was posted as a Transport Inspector in Datia, had been murdered. The official had arrived in Bhopal from Datia two days before the incident.

" A woman reported that her housemate — who was posted as a Transport Inspector in Datia and had arrived in Bhopal from there just two days ago — had been murdered. Upon reaching the scene, the police discovered that the accused had also committed suicide a short distance away." Chauhan said.

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Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. The two individuals were known to each other for around seven to eight years, according to the police.
 

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Published By:
 Namya Kapur
Published On: