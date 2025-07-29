‘Magar Syaahi Padd Gayi Inke Chehre Pe…’ – Amit Shah Hails Operation Mahadev, Slams Opposition In Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition during the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha. | Image: Video Grab

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition during the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, accusing them of questioning India’s military action and indirectly defending Pakistan.

Responding to Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s demand for proof of Pakistani involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Shah said, “Yesterday they (Congress) were asking us where the terrorists came from. Of course, it is our responsibility. Chidambaram ji asked – What is the proof they came from Pakistan? I want to ask him what he will get by saving Pakistan. When he says this, it means they are giving a clean chit to Pakistan.”

He added, “Magar syaahi padd gayi inke chehre pe… After our security forces neutralised the terrorists and proof came out, their faces are now exposed.”

Operation Mahadev: Three Terrorists Killed

Amit Shah informed the House that three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including top commander Suleman, alias Faizal, were killed during Operation Mahadev—a joint mission by the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police.

“...In Operation Mahadev, Suleman, alias Faizal...Afghan, and Jibran, these three terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police... Suleman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Afghan was an A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. And Jibran was also an A-grade terrorist... All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran valley have been eliminated...”

Shah further said, “All three terrorists—Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran—were killed in yesterday's operation. The people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier. Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were detained by our agencies.”

He confirmed that forensic tests matched seized rifles with evidence from the Pahalgam attack, linking the terrorists conclusively.

Details of Operation Mahadev

The three terrorists were killed on Monday in an intense gunfight in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park, on the outskirts of Srinagar. The Army’s Chinar Corps confirmed the operation, "OP MAHADEV – Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress," the Corps posted earlier on X.

Security agencies revealed that Suleman was the mastermind of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives. Jibran was also linked to last year’s Sonamarg Tunnel attack, while Hamza Afghani (Afghan) was an A-category Lashkar terrorist.

Shah Condemns Barbaric Killings

Amit Shah condemned the brutal attack where terrorists targeted civilians based on religion, saying, “Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones.”

He added that NIA had arrested those who sheltered the terrorists, while others who provided food and support had been detained earlier.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Retaliation Against Terror Camps

The Pahalgam attack prompted India to launch Operation Sindoor, in which nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK were destroyed on May 7 through precision strikes. Shah said, “This is not Manmohan Singh's government; we will not sit quietly and send dossiers. We killed terrorists who bled India under the Congress govt.”