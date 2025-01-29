Maha Kumbh: No Special Trains Cancelled After Stampede Breaks Out at Sangam, Ministry Clarifies

Prayagraj: The Railway Ministry confirmed that there has been no plans to cancel any special trains, even after a stampede had broken out at Sangam during the Maha Kumbh, the world’s largest religious gathering in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to news agency ANI, the Railways has planned to run more than 360 trains from various stations in the Prayagraj region on that day.

Injured people were rushed to hospitals for immediate treatment. The incident had occurred between 1-2 am, according to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Tens of thousands of Hindus were rushed to take a holy bath on the auspicious occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya.’

Despite the incident, millions of Hindu pilgrims had continued to gather at the site. Police officials urged them over megaphones to stay away from the confluence.

Indian Railways to Run More Than 300 Trains Today

The Indian Railways will operate 360 trains across different stations in Prayagraj district on Wednesday for Mauni Amavasya, one of the most important snan (holy bathing) days of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. This includes 190 special trains, ensuring smooth travel for millions of devotees. Officials have confirmed that there is no plan to cancel any special trains, as per ANI.

Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar said that extensive arrangements have been made to handle the massive influx of pilgrims. On January 14, Indian Railways had already operated 132-135 special trains, and for Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious day of Maha Kumbh 2025, train services have been significantly increased.

“Trains are running at an unprecedented scale, with 360 trains planned, including 190 special trains from three zones—Northern Railway (NR), North Eastern Railway (NER), and North Central Railway (NCR). This historic step will ensure that a train runs every four minutes, providing seamless connectivity and uninterrupted travel for kumbh bhakts,” Satish Kumar said.

Akharas to Take Holy Dip Later in the Day

The massive turnout has caused stampede-like situation in the early hours of Wednesday. Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana, however, clarified that the situation was not serious and that all injured persons were receiving medical treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognizance of the situation and is personally monitoring the developments. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured full support from the Centre.