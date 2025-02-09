Maha Kumbh 2025: President Murmu To Take Holy Dip At Sangam on Feb 10

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday, according to an official statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhawan.

President Murmu will take holy dip at Sangam on Monday.

“During her day-long visit to Prayagraj, the President will take holy dip and perform Pooja at Sangam, perform Pooja and Darshan at Akshayvat and Hanuman Mandir, and also visit the Digital Kumbh Anubhav Centre,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Maha Kumbh, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

Sangam is the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati rivers.