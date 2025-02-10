Maha Kumbh: Vaishnaw Dismisses Reports Of Prayagraj Station Closure, Says Train Services Are On

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday dismissed Prayagraj station closure reports as mere rumours and said that trains operations are smooth and well-organised from all eight stations in the area.

Talking to the media in the Rail Bhawan here, Vaishnaw said that devotees shouldn’t believe in rumours regarding station closure.

“Train operations are smooth and very well-organised on all eight stations in Prayagraj. Railways is working with the state administrations in a very coordinated manner,” Vaishnaw said.

“Yesterday, 330 trains departed to various places in the country from the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh area station. A total of 12.5 lakh devotees travelled in these trains,” he added.

Vaishnaw also visited the War Room, set up in the Rail Bhawan before the Kumbh Mela started to monitor the stations through live feeds, to review the train services and passenger amenities.

Talking about reasons for station closure rumours, the officials of North Central Railway, under which Prayagraj division comes, said there are two stations with the similar names - Prayagraj junction and Prayagraj Sangam.

“While Prayagraj junction is the main station from where all trains operate, Prayagraj Sangam, close to the mela area, is a small station with only two to three train services in a day,” a railway official said.

“During heavy rush, we close this station so that everyone moves to Prayagraj junction as very limited train operation here is unable to handle the rush. Yesterday, we closed it, however, some new websites reported the Prayagraj junction was closed. People also confused Prayagraj junction with Prayagraj Sangam,” he added.

According to the official, the closure of Sangam station has no impact on train services.