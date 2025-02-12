Published 06:38 IST, February 12th 2025
Maha Kumbh: Lakhs of Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam on Maghi Purnima, Security Beefed up | LIVE
India News: The Maghi Purnima sacred bath began early Wednesday, with hundreds of thousands of devotees gathering in the Maha Kumbh Mela area amid elaborate traffic, crowd control, and safety measures.
With the Maghi Purnima bath, the month-long Kalpavas also comes to an end, and the approximately 10 lakh Kalpvasis will begin leaving the Maha Kumbh. The administration has requested that all Kalpvasis follow traffic rules and use only authorized parking spaces.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Marseille, southern France, and paid homage to the memory of freedom fighter V. D. Savarkar, who attempted a "courageous escape" from the port city.
He also met the Vance family, including their sons Ewan and Vivek.
06:51 IST, February 12th 2025
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Monitors Magh Purnima 'Snan' from Office
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is monitoring the Magh Purnima 'snan' at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj, from his office as lakhs of devotees take a holy dip on the occasion.
06:56 IST, February 12th 2025
Maha Kumbh: Vehicles Prohibited in Prayagraj for Magh Purnima Snan Today
For the Magh Purnima Snan, the Prayagraj administration has implemented a 'No Vehicle Zone' to ensure the safety and smooth movement of devotees. The mela area has been designated as a 'no vehicle zone' from 4 a.m. on Tuesday, with only essential and emergency services permitted entry.
06:37 IST, February 12th 2025
PM Modi Meets US VP JD Vance, Wife Usha and Their Kids in Paris
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Vice President J D Vance and his Indian-origin wife along with their two young sons on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit here.
PM Modi posted images of the Tuesday meeting on X, showing the Vance family including their sons Ewan and Vivek with the PM.
The Prime Minister's post read: Had a wonderful meeting with US VP J.D. Vance and his family. We had a great conversation on various subjects.
Updated 06:56 IST, February 12th 2025