How Meta is Helping Cops to Stop Sale of Objectional Videos of Women Bathing in Maha Kumbh Posted Online

Maha Kumbh Nagar: Millions of devotees are visiting Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam and be a part of the Maha Kumbh 2025. In a horrific incident, videos of women bathing in Maha Kumbh have been posted online on social media and are also up for sale. The Uttar Pradesh Police has sought Meta's help; here's how the tech giant is assisting the cops in stopping this crime…

Videos of Women Bathing in Maha Kumbh Up For Sale Online, Case Registered

The social media monitoring team detected that certain platforms were uploading videos of women bathing and changing clothes at the Kumbh in clear violation of their privacy and dignity, the police said in a statement, Following this, cases were registered at the Kotwali Kumbh Mela police station and legal proceedings have been initiated, it said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has said that it has registered cases against two social media accounts for the alleged posting and selling of objectional videos of women bathing in Maha Kumbh. On February 17, a case was lodged against an Instagram account for allegedly posting inappropriate videos of women pilgrims. In the second case, registered on February 19, a Telegram channel was found to be offering similar videos for sale. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the channel, and further investigation is underway, the statement said.

How Meta is Helping UP Police in Stopping This Crime?

The action has been taken under the directives of Uttar Pradesh Police Chief Prashant Kumar as part of an ongoing crackdown against misleading and offensive social media content related to the religious gathering. The police said they have sought information from Meta, the technology conglomerate that owns and operates Instagram, to identify the account operator, and action, including arrest, will follow once the details are received.

Police have reiterated their commitment to taking strict action against individuals misusing social media to spread objectionable content or misinformation related to the Maha Kumbh.