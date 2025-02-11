Maha Kumbh: Prayagraj Declared 'No Vehicle Zone' for Maghi Purnima Bath

Mahakumbh: The Prayagraj administration has implemented a special traffic plan for Maghi Purnima on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of the month-long kalpvas, a significant tradition of the Maha Kumbh.

Kalpvas involves residing near a sacred river for a specific period, practicing fasting, self-discipline, introspection, and spiritual purification. Observing kalpvas during the Maha Kumbh is considered highly auspicious.

This year, over 10 lakh devotees have undertaken kalpvas at Triveni Sangam, according to an official statement.

To ensure smooth movement and safety, the fair area has been declared a no-vehicle zone from 4 AM on Tuesday. This restriction will be extended to the entire city from 5 PM, with exemptions for emergency and essential services. The measures aim to facilitate the large number of devotees expected to take a holy dip at Sangam on Wednesday.

To prevent traffic congestion, designated parking areas have been assigned for both public and private vehicles, ensuring devotees can easily access the bathing ghats on foot.

CM Yogi Extends Greetings, Reviews Arrangements

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state, as well as to the seers and devotees participating in the Maha Kumbh’s main bathing festival, Maghi Purnima.

In his message, Adityanath highlighted that since the Maha Kumbh began on Paush Purnima (January 13), more than 45 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Maghi Purnima, on February 12, is another highly significant occasion for ritual bathing.

He emphasized the spiritual importance of bathing, charity, and worship on Maghi Purnima, noting that this day holds special significance for kalpvasis as it marks the completion of their one-month-long kalpvas at the Sangam site.

Additional Measures for Devotee Safety

To ensure safe evacuation from the Mela area in case of any emergency, the special traffic plan will remain in effect until the completion of the bathing rituals on Wednesday. The administration has urged all kalpvasis to follow the guidelines and use only designated parking areas.

Considering the large influx of devotees, secondary schools across all boards in Prayagraj have suspended physical classes from February 7 to February 12, switching to online learning for students' convenience.

On Monday night, Adityanath held a virtual meeting with senior police and administrative officials to review the Maghi Purnima preparations.

Strict Crowd and Information Management

Acknowledging the increasing number of devotees and private vehicles arriving in Prayagraj, Adityanath stressed the need for an effective traffic and crowd management plan.

"In light of the growing number of visitors, a well-structured plan must be in place," he instructed officials.