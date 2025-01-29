Maha Kumbh Stampede: PM Modi Dials UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Extends Centre's Full Support

Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday to review the situation at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The Prime Minister called for immediate support measures.

A "stampede-like" situation occurred in the early hours of Wednesday after some barriers broke, leading to injuries, according to Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana. However, she said the situation was not serious and that the injured were receiving medical treatment.

"On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured and are under treatment. It is not a serious situation," she told reporters.

Rescue operations are underway, and those injured in the chaos caused by the large crowd have been taken to Central Hospital.

The incident comes as over 80 to 100 million devotees are expected to gather at the Sangam Ghats for the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya.' Massive crowds gathered near the ghats of Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip on the occasion.

Following the incident and constant crowd surge, the administration requested the Akharas to temporarily postpone their ritual baths.

"Some 'Devta' of the Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara went ahead, but due to large crowd, the situation did not seem suitable. As a result, the Akhara has temporarily halted the 'Snan' for the Mahamandaleshwars," a devotee said.

Further details are awaited.

'Mauni Amavasya,' which marks the day of the second Shahi Snan, is expected to draw a crowd of 80-100 million people. Other significant bathing dates during the Maha Kumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).