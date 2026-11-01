Mahadev Betting App Promoter Sourabh Chandrakar Extradited From Oman To India

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought back Sourabh Chandrakar, promoter and alleged mastermind of the Mahadev Online Book betting syndicate, to India from Oman following his extradition. The development marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the alleged Rs 6,000-crore illegal online betting and money laundering network.

A special CBI team travelled to Muscat, Oman, and took custody of Chandrakar before escorting him back to India. The extradition was secured through coordination between the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), other central agencies and the authorities in Oman.

According to officials, Chandrakar will undergo a mandatory medical examination before being taken to Raipur. After obtaining transit remand, he is scheduled to be produced before the CBI Special Court in Raipur on Monday, November 2.

Chandrakar is wanted in two CBI cases in which chargesheets have already been filed. He is also an accused in a separate ED money laundering case, where the agency has submitted a prosecution complaint and attached several properties in India and abroad.

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According to the CBI, Chandrakar was initially traced and detained by the Royal Oman Police following an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued against him. Subsequently, the CBI and ED submitted formal extradition requests to Oman along with evidence gathered during their respective investigations.

The process was pursued in coordination with Indian government agencies, Interpol's National Central Bureau and the competent authorities in Oman. The CBI also acknowledged the cooperation extended by the Omani government and the Royal Oman Police in securing his extradition.

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What Is The Mahadev Betting App Case?

The Mahadev Online Book case concerns an alleged large-scale illegal online betting syndicate that operated through multiple platforms and websites. The network reportedly facilitated betting on cricket, football, card games and other events through a franchise-based system of panels and branches spread across different parts of India.

Chandrakar had set up the betting network along with co-founder Ravi Uppal. The duo allegedly operated and controlled the syndicate from Dubai after reportedly moving there around 2019.

According to investigators, the network enrolled users through its betting panels and generated proceeds through illegal betting activities. The money was allegedly routed through multiple mule bank accounts, layered through several transactions and transferred overseas through hawala channels.

The CBI investigation has also alleged that a portion of the proceeds generated through the betting operations was used to pay protection money to public servants to ensure the syndicate's uninterrupted functioning.

The investigation into the Mahadev Online Book cases was taken over by the CBI at the request of the Chhattisgarh government. The agency has filed chargesheets under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, and the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act.

The ED is separately investigating the alleged money laundering angle in the case and has attached several properties linked to Chandrakar and other accused.

Earlier Extradition Attempts

Indian agencies had been attempting to bring Chandrakar back to face investigation for several years. In October 2024, authorities in the United Arab Emirates briefly detained him following an Interpol Red Notice and placed him under house arrest. India subsequently submitted an extradition request, but the process did not materialise.

Chandrakar was later traced to Oman, where the Royal Oman Police detained him following the Red Corner Notice issued against him.

His extradition from Oman is expected to allow investigators to question him in connection with the alleged betting syndicate and its financial operations.